Comic Book Publishers Unite for Fund to Help Stores

“If this pandemic has taught us anything it’s how precious and fragile the things that bring us happiness are, so we must protect the lifeblood of our industry,” DC chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee said in a statement about the formation of the new fund. “Oni-Lion Forge saw the need for this type of relief before there was a crisis, which is why DC is proud to now stand alongside them in this time of need for our retailers.”

“The comic industry has a long history of banding together to protect and promote the art form we all love. We hope that this incredible action from DC will inspire a new wave of generosity and support for the great number of individuals and shops struggling through these times,” added James Lucas Jones, president and publisher of Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group. “Comics is an expansive community that still feels like a close-knit family, and these efforts feel like we are helping family members.”

In addition to the corporate donations, the Comicbook United Fund will also be receiving money from Jim Lee’s eBay auctions of 60 sketches across 60 days, and the proceeds of the recently concluded #Creators4Comics campaign, which saw more than 600 auctions take place on Twitter. Those wishing to donate directly to the fund can do so via this secure link, while stores hoping to apply for assistance can do so here.

"We are grateful and humbled to work with industry leaders Oni-Lion Forge and DC. By working together to create the Comicbook United Fund, Oni-Lion Forge and DC are demonstrating their dedication to comic retailers across the nation," BINC executive director Pam French said in a statement. "BINC is honored to help carry out their philanthropic vision. The outpouring of support and innovative ideas we've seen from across the industry has been inspiring and gives us great hope for the future."