Mark Waid Named Humanoids Publisher (Exclusive)
Humanoids, the iconic publisher behind Metal Hurlant and some of the most important European comics of the 20th century, is continuing to push into the U.S. market with the announcement that industry veteran Mark Waid has been named the company’s new publisher, overseeing creative, editorial, marketing and sales as well as making new inroads with retailers and librarians.
“Fabrice Giger founded Humanoids in Los Angeles in 1998 with the goal of introducing American readers to the European masterworks by creators like Jodorowsky, Moebius, Gimenez and Manara and these classics remain the foundation of Humanoids,” Waid said in a statement from the publisher. “As we look to the future, Humanoids’ publishing slate will honor the legacy of those iconic books, while continuing to innovate and experiment with new publishing initiatives like Life Drawn, BIG and H1.”
Giger, now Humanoids CEO, added, “With his passion for publishing, respect for the medium’s past, attention to today’s political and cultural landscapes and keen eye for spotting talent, Mark Waid is perfectly suited to lead the Humanoids publishing team as the new Publisher of Humanoids English-language efforts. We are thrilled with the work that Mark has done and it was time to expand his responsibilities. It’s a significant passing of the baton.”
Waid has been involved with Humanoids since 2018, when he was named the company’s director of creative development. He’d previously been editor in chief and chief creative officer of Boom! Studios, publisher of digital comics company Thrillbent, and editor at DC Comics, as well as lead writer for Archie Comics for a number of years. Additionally, he’s written critically acclaimed runs on a number of titles for both Marvel and DC, including Daredevil, Captain America, The Flash and Kingdom Come.
Waid assumes the publisher position as Humanoids prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Incal, the critically acclaimed collaboration between Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius, with a number of publications, including the oversized hardcover career retrospective The Seven Lives of Alejandro Jodorowsky from Vincent Bernière & Nicolas Tellop; a rerelease for The Incal with an introduction from Brian Michael Bendis, available in a limited-edition comic store edition and a mass market edition; and We Are Humanoids Featuring the Incal, the company’s Free Comic Book Day release, which will feature an all-new Incal story by Waid and artist Stéphane Roux.
Additionally, Humanoids is planning a new edition of Jean-Claude Forest’s original Barbarella comics, with a translation from Bitch Planet’s Kelly Sue DeConnick, as well as Metal Hurlant: Selected Works, a “best-of” collection of classic stories from the forerunner to Heavy Metal magazine, in addition to all-new works such as Nicnevin and the Bloody Queen and MPLS Sound, two upcoming original graphic novels.
“We’ve got some brilliant nonfiction on the slate,” Waid said. “We’ve got a wide array of books in progress for young readers and the YA audience that we’ll be announcing soon. That range of storytelling and ambition illustrates where our focus is in 2020 — and where Humanoids goes from here.”
