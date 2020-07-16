Comic-Con at Home: Mattel Unveils 'Avengers: Endgame'-Inspired Hot Wheels Collectible

HEAT VISION

The pickup truck features Hulk and Rocket Racoon on their way to get Thor.
'Avengers'-themed Hot Wheels   |   Courtesy of Mattel
Mattel is unveiling an Avengers: Endgame-themed Hot Wheels toy just in time for Comic-Con at Home.

The toy company announced it will sell the Hot Wheels Marvel Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Truck, featuring Hulk and Rocket Racoon, timed to Comic-Con at Home, the virtual edition of what would have been this year’s San Diego comic convention. 

One of the staples of San Diego Comic-Con has been exclusive offerings from companies such as Mattel, Hasbro, Lego, and Funko. These Comic-Con-only toys had collectors lining up for hours while the colorful and elaborate booths were destinations for convention-goers, both young and old.

With SDCC now turned into a virtual Comic-Con at Home, some companies have backed off their exclusives. Mattel is among the companies that have not, and in fact, have spent the week announcing several reveals, finding ways to get what would have been their exclusives into the hands of collectors. A Hot Wheels Star Wars X-Wing Dagobah and a Pixar Alien Remix Pizza Planet Delivery Guy are previous items announced by Mattel.

The Hot Wheels vehicle evokes the less than 10 second scene in which Hulk, in professor mode, and Rocket, travel to New Asgard to convince fat Thor to join them in the fight against Thanos.

Speaking of size, note that the pickup truck is weighed down thanks to having Hulk in the back.

As is fitting with Comic-Con-centric offerings, the packaging is a big part of the appeal. Check out the photos below.

The model will sell in a limited quality for $25 via Mattel Creations (using the Instagram channel @MattelCreations) starting July 23.

Mattel Creations is a new, direct-to-consumer platform from Mattel that will feature limited editions and collaborations between pop culture artists. The site’s soft launch is timed to Comic-Con at Home.

