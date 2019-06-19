Comic Con: Batman and Gotham City Get Lego Exclusive Treatment (First Look)

Batman, celebrating his 80th anniversary, will be all over San Diego Comic Con this year.

Lego will also be part of the action, with the Caped Crusader in the company’s lineup of must-have limited- edition exclusives that companies offer convention goers.

The Dark Knight of Gotham City, which Heat Vision reveals below, will be one of three exclusive sets from the brick company at Comic Con. Part of Lego’s DC Comics Super Heroes line, it’s a diorama of Gotham, replete with a water tower and gargoyle buildings, plus the Bat-Signal.

A long-eared Batman is the mini-figurine that accompanies the set, which is 427 pieces and will be priced at $45.

To get their hands on this bad (bat?) boy, attendees will have to enter a submission of interest through the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusives Portal beginning the last week of June.

In addition to Dark Knight of Gotham City, Lego will launch two more set exclusives. One has already been revealed to be Captain Marvel and the Asis, while the final one has yet to be divulged. There may also be a mini-figure or two coming as well.