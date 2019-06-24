Comic-Con: Marvel's Grandmaster, The Collector Get San Diego Exclusive Treatment From Hasbro (First-Look)

The Elders of the Universe, played by Jeff Goldblum and Benicio del Toro, head to the fest in six-inch form.

With San Diego Comic-Con almost upon us, eager geeks are budgeting for where their hard-earned moolah will be allocated. A sizable segment has their eyes on the limited-edition toys that are sold exclusively at the convention by big companies such as Lego, Mattel and Funko.

Hasbro is also one of the big players in the sphere, with one of its tricks being bringing in highly desirable high-end figures for which thousands line up daily.

For this year's Comic-Con, which runs July 17-21, Hasbro is digging into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring The Collector and Grandmaster 2-Pack from their Marvel Legends series.

The six-inch figures are inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy, which saw Benicio del Toro portray the character, and Thor: Ragnarok, in which Jeff Goldblum played the blue-skinned semi-immortal.

Check out the realistic likeness in Heat Vision’s exclusive first-look below.

The set, which includes the two premium designed figures and four accessories, will retail for $49.99.

For those who can’t make it to San Diego, Hasbro says it will set aside a few for select conventions in North America, South America, Australia and Europe. It will also be available later in the year at select retailers in Asia. It will also offer the pack at the EB Games booth at Fan Expo Canada.