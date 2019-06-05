Comic-Con: Warner Bros. and DC Skipping Hall H, 'It: Chapter Two' Coming to ScareDiego

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con is going to be missing an annual tradition, with Warner Bros. skipping its Saturday morning presentation in Hall H. That means the studio's next such geek offerings such as The Joker, Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be debuting new footage at the annual pop culture extravaganza.

But the studio isn't entirely skipping the loud pop and geek culture festival from Comic-Con; It:Chapter Two will be part of satellite event ScareDiego, according to director Andy Muschietti, who made the announcement on Instagram. The event, going on three years, has become one of the highlights of Wednesday's preview night, with a raucous and fun vibe in a more contained venue when compared to the cavernous Hall H. It is also where the studio gave a sneak peak on the first It and last year unveiled footage from The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona.

The studio will show footage and members of the cast on hand for its It: Chapter Two presentation.

Rumors of the unexpected move initially broke on social media Wednesday morning, before being confirmed by Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins in a tweet where she wrote, “We’re so sad to miss you there!”

To offer a consolation prize for patient fans waiting for more Wonder Woman 1984 updates, Jenkins went on to reveal that promotion for the movie — which will be released June 5, 2020 — will begin in earnest this December, although she did have a new promotional image for the feature, showing off a colorful look at things to come. Comic-Con runs July 18-21, with ScareDiego taking place July 17.