Comic Creator Joe Kubert Inspires New Scholarships

Joe Kubert is a comic book creator with a legacy unlike any other, and he is continuing to inspire a new generation.

Not only was Kubert the iconic artist behind beloved strips like Hawkman, Sgt. Rock and Tor, he also founded the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art — which later became the Kubert School — in the late 1970s, which helped creators including Stephen Bissette, Rick Veitch, Amanda Conner, Steve Lieber and Scott Kolins get started in the industry. Six years after his death, Kubert will continue to guide the next generation of comic book creators with the announcement of two scholarship programs and a major new award in his name.

The Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award, to be awarded during Comic Con Revolution in Ontario May 19-20, has been created to recognize comic book creators that not only produce high quality work, but also display a commitment to helping nurture and grow the comic book community as a whole, as Kubert dedicated his life to.

Accompanying that award are two scholarships, created in partnership between the Kubert School and Atomic Crush Events — the management company responsible for Comic Con Revolution — that recognize new talent both currently studying at, and recently graduated from, the school itself. The Joe Kubert Future Storyteller Scholarship is available for first and second year students at the school, launching next year to allow students to apply for the first round. The recipient will receive a one-time scholarship funded by Atomic Crush Events, GeekChic Promotions, Storm King Comics and Superfan Promotions.

The first Joe Kubert Jumpstart Project, will be announced at this year’s graduation, with the recipient receiving a free artist alley table at any Comic Con Revolution event for a year, as well as credit with SGX Print to create a banner and limited run comic book or art book. Additionally, they’ll receive consultations from Storm King Comics’ Sandy King Carpenter and Superfan Promotions on their portfolio and how best to promote their work moving forward.

Both the Future Storyteller Scholarship and Jumpstart Project recipients will be selected by the Kubert School.

In a statement, Kubert’s son Andy praised the news.

“With the Joe Kubert Future Storyteller and Jumpstart Project, Atomic Crush Events has not only shown their commitment to building and investing in future creators for our industry but ultimately their love for the medium and their drive to have it not only succeed but thrive," said Andy Kubert, himself a comic book creator, currently working on the upcoming New Challengers for DC Entertainment, as well as a teacher at the Kubert School.

His brother Adam, also, a Kubert School teacher and comic book creator, added, “Mike Scigliano and Atomic Crush Events have come up with an amazing opportunity for our grads.

"They really care about our industry and helping out young creators, continued Adam Kubert, whose work recently eappeared in Marvel’s Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man. "I couldn't think of a better or more creative way to jumpstart a young artist's career than the Joe Kubert Jumpstart Project. My Dad was the ultimate storyteller and I know the student that receives this award will work to be one as well.”

The first Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award will be presented during an 5:30pm event in Ballroom B at the Ontario Convention Center Saturday May 19. Comic Con Revolution will run May 19-20 at the Ontario Convention Center, featuring almost 200 guests including Avengers writer Jason Aaron, iconic X-Men writer Chris Claremont and American Flagg creator Howard Chaykin.