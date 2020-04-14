Comic Creators Launch Twitter Auctions to Support Comic Book Stores

“Print is the heart of comics and books and the brick and mortar stores that keep print alive are struggling, so I reached out to other concerned creators/friends,” Garcia said in a statement. “They enthusiastically agreed that we needed to help.” Bond added, “These stores have supported us throughout our careers. Now is our chance to support them. Comic shops and indie bookstores are at the heart of our industry and our neighborhoods.”

Proceeds from the auctions, which will run from April 15 through April 20 on Twitter under the hashtag #Creators4Comics, will go to the BINC Fund, which has already been the recipient of proceeds from DC CCO and publisher Jim Lee’s sketch auctions, as well as DC corporate donation of $250,000.

The majority of comic book stores in North America have been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing orders put in place by state and local government. Diamond Comic Distributors shut down the release of any new material in mid-March for an unknown period.

More information about the auctions can be found at the official #Creators4Comics website.