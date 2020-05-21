Comic Creators Offer Virtual Hangouts for Fundraiser

Walt and Louise Simonson, Brian Stelfreze, Trina Robbins and 'Watchmen' co-creator Dave Gibbons are amongst those raising money for the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund.

As part of its latest membership drive, the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund is offering the chance for fans to spend time with some of their favorite creators, including Watchmen co-creator Dave Gibbons, creator couple Walter and Louise Simonson (Thor, Power Pack, X-Factor), and groundbreaking cartoonist and historian Trina Robbins… virtually, at least.

A number of creators will be offering “live creator events” for CBLDF members — both those that join as part of the current membership drive and existing members willing to make a small donation — starting May 28. Additionally, new members will receive an exclusive sticker set to decorate their surroundings and demonstrate their support of creative freedom in the comic field.

Creators participating in the first wave of events are: Trina Robbins, Brian Stelfreeze, Ted Adams, Gibbons, Jim Mahfood, Chris Ryall, John Barber, Alex Segura, Paul Levitz, Terry Moore, Colleen Doran, Tim Seeley and the Simonsons. Founded in 1986 to help retailer Michael Correa defend himself against charges of distributing obscenity for selling a number of independent comic books, the CBLDF has offered financial and legal assistance to a number of creators and retailers in the years since, in addition to creating resources and programs to fight comics censorship and educate for fans, retailers, librarians and others. Board members include former DC president Paul Levitz, writer and filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, and American Born Chinese creator Gene Luen Yang. Members of the advisory board include Neil Gaiman, Frank Miller and DC publisher Jim Lee. More information about the Comic Book Legal Defense fund can be found here.