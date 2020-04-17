Comic Book Industry Shows Signs of Reopening

Noting that “many steps and conversations […] need to happen between today and resuming distribution of new weekly product,” Diamond identifies a rough “mid-to-late May” timeframe for restarting shipments to stores, adding, “as we have all seen, target dates sometimes need to be adjusted in this ever-changing new-normal. But we cannot wait for firm dates. We have started the planning process and are having these important conversations with publishers and retailers so that once we have more clarity, we are in a position to restart and scale operations over time.”

Diamond’s last shipment of new product to stores was March 25, with the shutdown following a number of retailers already being forced to close temporarily because of shelter in place orders on the state and local level. Publishers had already started to pause or reschedule releases by the time Diamond’s announcement was made.

In the wake of Diamond’s pause on product shipment, the company announced that it would withhold payment to vendors, citing cash flow problems.

News of Diamond’s intent to reopen follows news that Marvel Entertainment has placed a further portion of its comic book line on pause, with the publisher confirming to THR that work on a further 10-15 percent of its line has been halted, in addition to the 20 percent placed on hold at the beginning of April. As with the earlier work shutdown, Marvel declined to reveal which titles have been paused, nor which creators have been affected by the shutdown.

Meanwhile, separately from Diamond’s announcement, DC has announced that it will begin shipment of new print publications April 28, with a limited number of titles — The Dreaming No. 20, Daphne Byrne No. 4, Batman 100-Page Giant No. 4 and reprints of Batman No. 89 and Nightwing No. 70 — being available at retailers able to open and operate in the current climate. The issues will also be released digitally on the same date.

According to a statement from DC, the decision to release new product was made “after surveying more than 2,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada,” and finding that “many comic book store owners are finding new and creative ways to get books to the fans who want them.” In its March 28 statement to retailers, DC announced that it would be “exploring a multi-distributor model” to provide product to stores; although DC did not disclose how it would be shipping the issues to stores, it would appear that the company is working outside of Diamond for distribution at least in the short term.