Comics Publisher Bad Idea Reveals Details For First Title 'Eniac'

The experimental new company's first release arrives in (some) stores this May.

Bad Idea, the new comic book publisher which plans to bypass traditional sales and distribution methods, has released details about its first title. The alternate history series Eniac comes from Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite.

Named for the real-life computer completed in 1945 for the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps after two years of construction, Eniac is a story that suggests that ENIAC has been behind an extensive plan since it made the decision to drop an atomic bomb on Nagasaki in 1945 — a plan that seems set to end in the launch of every single nuclear weapon in the world in just a handful of days’ time, unless two covert operatives can manage to shut down the computer in time.

Eniac will be the first release from Bad Idea, the new publisher that intends to limit its releases, both in terms of format — there will be neither digital releases, nor collected editions — and availability, with Bad Idea titles only to be made available through somewhere between 20-50 comic book stores with a one-per-customer limit to be enforced at each location. The series will launch May 6 at retail locations to be released at a later date.