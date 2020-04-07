Comics Publisher Humanoids Pushes Back Its Slate

Although the company is temporarily pausing publication “to ensure the safety and prosperity of our creative community, retailer peers, and staff,” Waid states that Humanoids isn’t going on hold behind the scenes. “Though COVID-19 has temporarily impacted our schedule, we aren't wasting any time to ensure that our future is filled with new stories that we can share with you as soon as possible,” he explains. “We are actively working with creators, guaranteeing that previously announced projects arrive while signing new projects.”

An updated release schedule reveals that Humanoids will be pausing publication until September, with the first release upon return being Omni Vol. 1; the following titles will follow weekly through the end of October: The Incal Softcover, Wings of Light, Versailles: My Father’s Palace, The Fire of Theseus, The Metabarons: Second Cycle, Strangelands Vol. 2, The Seven Lives of Alejandro Jodorowsky, Barbarella Softcover, and Dog Days.

The statement follows the news last week that Marvel Entertainment was placing a third of its comic book output on hold in response to COVID-19 outbreak-related matters. Independent start-up Bad Idea has also announced that it was not planning to slow or stop production, but would instead increase production to keep creators working.