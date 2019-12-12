ComiXology Unveils Surprise Year-End Graphic Novel 'In The Flood'

“In The Flood is a labour of love,” Fawkes said in a statement, “a project that I was determined to do and I hope readers enjoy the set up, the mystery, and the payoff. This is a unique and non linear book, full of metaphor and symbolism, grounded by a very human, very emotional tale of love and loss.”

Joining him on the project, described by Comixology as being “in the tradition of the films of David Lynch and the novels of Haruki Murakami,” are colorist Lee Loughridge and letterer Thomas Mauer.

In The Flood will be released Dec. 18 for purchase on Amazon Kindle and ComiXology, as well as being available at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited. Read on for an exclusive preview of the book’s opening.