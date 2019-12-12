ComiXology Unveils Surprise Year-End Graphic Novel 'In The Flood'
Comixology Originals, the line of all-new content from Amazon’s digital comics service, has an unexpected prestige project to close out a year that’s seen a significant uptick in original releases from high profile creators: A brand new graphic novel from critically acclaimed creator Ray Fawkes.
In The Flood is the latest project from the man behind the Eisner nominated One Soul — as well as a writer on a number of DC titles including Constantine, Justice League Dark and Batman: Eternal. It tells the story of a couple struggling to keep their marriage together despite being driven physically apart by a literal flood with mysterious properties.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
“In The Flood is a labour of love,” Fawkes said in a statement, “a project that I was determined to do and I hope readers enjoy the set up, the mystery, and the payoff. This is a unique and non linear book, full of metaphor and symbolism, grounded by a very human, very emotional tale of love and loss.”
Joining him on the project, described by Comixology as being “in the tradition of the films of David Lynch and the novels of Haruki Murakami,” are colorist Lee Loughridge and letterer Thomas Mauer.
In The Flood will be released Dec. 18 for purchase on Amazon Kindle and ComiXology, as well as being available at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited. Read on for an exclusive preview of the book’s opening.
