HEAT VISION

Conan O'Brien Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal by Pretending to Bribe Son's Way Into X-Men School

by Katherine Schaffstall
CNN's Jake Tapper reported the fake news, in a segment on Thursday night's 'Conan,' that the TBS host made it seem like his son had superpowers to try to get him into The Xavier Institute for Mutant Education and Outreach.
YouTube
CNN's Jake Tapper reported the fake news, in a segment on Thursday night's 'Conan,' that the TBS host made it seem like his son had superpowers to try to get him into The Xavier Institute for Mutant Education and Outreach.

Conan O'Brien poked fun at the college admissions scandal during Thursday's episode of Conan.

In March 2019, 40 people including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged in a nationwide college entrance exam scandal. Those indicted allegedly paid millions in bribes to get their children into elite colleges.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Conan's pre-recorded bit opened with CNN's Jake Tapper reporting that O'Brien had been accused of bribing his son Dustin's way into The Xavier Institute for Mutant Education and Outreach, despite the fact that his son is not a mutant.

The mock news coverage continued with a clip of O'Brien being followed by reporters. "This is ridiculous. Of course he's a mutant. He's my son," he angrily shouted.

CNN then spoke to the institution's founder, X-Men character Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X. "His application seemed perfectly fine to me," he said. "Ability to fly, telekinesis." He did add that he should have been suspicious of a poorly photoshopped photo of Dustin on LeBron James' body playing basketball.

The professor added that Dustin had no mutant powers and was "far from extraordinary." The sentiment was accompanied by clips of students practicing magic, while Dustin simply made a pencil roll by blowing at it.

The press continued to follow O'Brien around throughout the clip. "I did what any parent would do," he said.

Tapper reported that the TBS late-night host paid Dean Otis Bachmeier $200,000 to get Dustin admitted into the school. When the dean was approached by the press, he said, "I help lots of people. I can't remember all the names."

While O'Brien denied ever speaking to Bachmeier, Tapper played a recording of the phone conversation in which the bribe was confirmed. Throughout the phone call, the host very blatantly explained the bribe and announced their identities. When the dean asked him to be more discreet, O'Brien responded, "Nothing can happen to me. I'm a celebrity."

Tapper concluded the segment by questioning if O'Brien would serve time in prison for the bribe, as well as if his son would continue to play for the school's basketball team despite his lack of skills.

"What a jerk," Tapper said of O'Brien.

Watch the full bit below.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Tuca & Bertie' Creator's Early Work Among Drawn & Quarterly's 2020 Slate
    July 18, 2019 3:48pm PT
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Will 'It Chapter Two' End Like Stephen King's Novel?
    July 18, 2019 3:00pm PT
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. July 18, 2019 2:54pm PT
  2. July 18, 2019 2:43pm PT
  3. July 18, 2019 12:20pm PT
  4. July 18, 2019 12:05pm PT
  5. July 18, 2019 11:47am PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
Conan O'Brien Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal by Pretending to Bribe Son's Way Into X-Men School
2.
Billie Piper Directorial Debut 'Rare Beasts' Among Venice Critics' Week Lineup
3.
'Veep' Boss David Mandel Pays Tribute to Mad Magazine: "A Club With Its Own Secret Code Words" (Guest Column)
4.
ESPN Orders Staff to Avoid "Pure Politics" After Dan Le Batard Bashes Trump and Network
5.
TV Ratings: 'Holey Moley' Subpar as 'Big Brother' Stays on Top