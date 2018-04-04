Marvel Breakout 'Cosmic Ghost Rider' to Get Comic Book Series

Marvel Entertainment’s latest breakout character will receive his own comic book series this summer. The company revealed that Cosmic Ghost Rider is about to ride through the skies solo, starting in July.

The five-issue series will be written by Donny Cates, who co-created the character ahead of his debut in 2017’s Thanos No. 13, the first issue of the “Thanos Wins” storyline. (Geoff Shaw illustrated that issue, but Dylan Burnett will draw the new series.) In a statement, Cates said that the character “is such a blast to work on,” adding, “It's honestly pretty overwhelming how much the Marvel fans have embraced this crazy character, and I'm having so much fun continuing the Rider's insane story! If you thought ‘Thanos Wins’ was wild... you just wait to see what we have planned for everyone's new favorite space lunatic!”

In case the name of “Cosmic Ghost Rider” isn’t enough of a hint that this character isn’t the average Marvel character, his secret identity may be: The character is actually a future version of Frank Castle, AKA the Punisher, resurrected after his accidental demise via demonic pact. Not content with the traditional Ghost Rider powers — the ability to project hellfire and look sweet on a flaming bike — he also happened to be the herald of cosmic entity Galactus (The old job of Fantastic Four character the Silver Surfer) before the latter’s own death, which allows him his own cosmic powers of uncertain definition.

Cosmic Ghost Rider no. 1 will be available digitally and in comic book stores July 4.