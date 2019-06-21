2:55pm PT by Mia Galuppo
'The Craft' Reboot Finds Lead With Cailee Spaeny (Exclusive)
The Craft reboot has found its first witch.
Cailee Spaeny — the actress that played a young Jane Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex — is in negotiations to star in Columbia Pictures’ remake of the 1990s cult hit.
The story centers on Hannah, a high school outcast who falls into a friendship with three other young women and begins experimenting with witchcraft. They unleash a power that at first seems to solve problems in their lives but slowly consumes them with unforeseen costs.
Zoe Lister-Jones has been tapped to write and direct a contemporary take.
Columbia and Jason Blum's Blumhouse will finance the movie, with Blum acting as a producer alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment. Red Wagon's Lucas Wiesendanger will executive produce, along with Andrew Fleming, who directed the 1996 film.
A July start date is being eyed for The Craft.
Spaeny, a relative newcomer, has earned some big feature credits in her short career, including Pacific Rim: Uprising and Bad Times at the El Royale. She will next be seen in FX's Silicon Valley drama Devs.
She is repped by WME, the U.K.'s Identity and Hansen Jacobson.
