'The Craft' Reboot Finds Lead With Cailee Spaeny (Exclusive)

The Craft reboot has found its first witch.

Cailee Spaeny — the actress that played a young Jane Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex — is in negotiations to star in Columbia Pictures’ remake of the 1990s cult hit.

The story centers on Hannah, a high school outcast who falls into a friendship with three other young women and begins experimenting with witchcraft. They unleash a power that at first seems to solve problems in their lives but slowly consumes them with unforeseen costs.

Zoe Lister-Jones has been tapped to write and direct a contemporary take.

Columbia and Jason Blum's Blumhouse will finance the movie, with Blum acting as a producer alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment. Red Wagon's Lucas Wiesendanger will executive produce, along with Andrew Fleming, who directed the 1996 film.

A July start date is being eyed for The Craft.

Spaeny, a relative newcomer, has earned some big feature credits in her short career, including Pacific Rim: Uprising and Bad Times at the El Royale. She will next be seen in FX's Silicon Valley drama Devs.

She is repped by WME, the U.K.'s Identity and Hansen Jacobson.