'The Craft' Reboot Film Finds Its Leads

The story centers on Hannah, a high school outcast who becomes friends with three other young women and begins experimenting with witchcraft. They unleash a power that at first seems to solve problems in their lives but slowly consumes them with unforeseen costs.

Zoe Lister-Jones has been tapped to write and direct a contemporary take.

Columbia and Jason Blum's Blumhouse will finance the movie, with Blum acting as a producer alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment. Red Wagon's Lucas Wiesendanger will executive produce, along with Andrew Fleming, who directed the 1996 film.

A July start date is being eyed for the pic.

