'The Craft' Reboot Film Finds Its Leads

by Mia Galuppo
Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna are joining Zoe Lister-Jones' film.
Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna   |   Getty Images
The Craft reboot has found its coven.

Joining previously announced star Cailee Spaeny will be Blockers actress Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades) and transgender actress and activist Zoey Luna (Pose), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The story centers on Hannah, a high school outcast who becomes friends with three other young women and begins experimenting with witchcraft. They unleash a power that at first seems to solve problems in their lives but slowly consumes them with unforeseen costs. 

Zoe Lister-Jones has been tapped to write and direct a contemporary take. 

Columbia and Jason Blum's Blumhouse will finance the movie, with Blum acting as a producer alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment. Red Wagon's Lucas Wiesendanger will executive produce, along with Andrew Fleming, who directed the 1996 film. 

A July start date is being eyed for the pic.

Adlon is repped by UTA, Main Title Entertainment and McKuin Frankel. Simone is repped by Buchwald, Shirley Grant Management and Jackoway Austen. Luna is repped by Park Noack Agency and Transgender Talent.

