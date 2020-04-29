Creators4Comics Raises More Than $400,000 in Less Than a Week

Creators offering auctions included Frank Miller, Neil Gaiman, Patton Oswalt, Kelly Sue DeConnick, and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. In total, $433,166 was raised as a result of the campaign, according to organizers.

"When Kami began recruiting a few of us to launch this effort, we all said yes immediately because it was a way to help. We had no idea how successful it would be,” Bond told The Hollywood Reporter via email. “But we all desperately wanted to do something to help stores — it only makes sense that so many other creators felt the same way and joined in so generously with their time and talents. What we all did together is going to make a huge difference for comic stores and indie bookshops struggling to make it through this global pandemic."

In a statement, Pam French, BINC executive director, added, “Thank you to the leaders of #Creators4Comics for having the vision to understand how comic retailers would be impacted by this pandemic. Their passion to help and to act quickly to engage this community has helped raise the most funds BINC has ever received in one day. You used your influence to shine a spotlight on the need comic retailers are facing.”