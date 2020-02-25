'Creed 3' Taps 'King Richard' Writer (Exclusive)

The movie will continue the story of Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, but exact plot details are not yet known. A director has yet to be confirmed for the movie.

The first Creed film was written and directed by Ryan Coogler, grossing $173 million at the global box office. Creed 2 was directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Juel Taylor and Sylvester Stallone and went on the gross over $214 million worldwide.

It is unclear when Creed 3 will head into production, as Jordan has a packed upcoming shooting schedule. He film the yet-to-be-titled David O. Russell movie before heading into production on the Denzel Washington-directed Sony drama A Journal for Jordan.

Baylin's screenplay King Richard appeared on the 2018 Black List, and centers on the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. The script later attached Smith to star as Richard Willams and produce via his Overbrook banner, with the package later being picked up by Warner Bros after a bidding war.

He is repped by CAA and Grandview.