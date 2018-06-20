'Creed II' Trailer Returns Michael B. Jordan to the Ring

Adonis Creed is back in the ring.

The first trailer for Creed II returns Michael B. Jordan to fighting form in the sequel that also stars Sylvester Stallone as former heavy weight champ Rocky Balboa and Tessa Thompson as Bianca. The film will pick up as Adonis adjusts to newfound fame following a high-profile fight in the original. Creed II will also see the return of one of the series' most feared villains, one who has a personal connection to Adonis. Dolph Lundgren returns as Ivan Drago, the Soviet boxer who killed Adonis' father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) during an exhibition fight in 1986's Rocky IV. Drago's son will be introduced in the film and is played by boxer Florian Munteanu.

Jordan's frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler directed and co-wrote the first Creed, which became a commercial and critical hit in 2015 and was praised for updating the Rocky series for a new generation. Creed II comes as the team behind it enjoy bigger profiles than they did in 2015. Coogler went on to direct this year's Black Panther, which has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide and starred Jordan as the villain Killmonger. Thompson also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the intervening years, playing the fan favorite character Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok and stars in HBO's Westworld. Coogler stepped back to an executive producing role for Creed II, which has Sundance filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. in the director's chair. Creed II has a script by Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and Stallone.

Creed II hits theaters Nov. 21, with MGM handling domestic distribution and Warner Bros. handling international.