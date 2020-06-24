Crystal Dynamics Showcases 'Marvel's Avengers' Thor Gameplay

The event also showed off gameplay footage from a hero mission with Thor. Lynch explained that hero missions give a chance to show variety and depth of character designs and dive deeper into story elements.

Each Avenger offers different skills, he explained, with combat versatility being one of Thor's strengths. Skills can be unlocked, granting access to classic moves. Heroes have three special heroic moves they can summon when needed — assault, ultimate and support.

Players will have the chance to explore melee, range, aerial and ground combat skills as they progress through the game. As players build up each hero character, separate core skills offering more variety may be unlocked. "Your Thor will play differently than my Thor," said Lynch.

Gamma gear grants bonus damage, he teased. As players progress through campaign, the flying aircraft, known as a Helicarrier, can be upgraded.

Along the way, new outfits for the heroes that draw from Marvel's 80-year history will become available. Players can earn outfits over the course of the story campaign by completing missions.

Warzone missions, also grounded in story, can be played solo or with four players. They include wide open spaces and tight interiors to explore, explained Lynch, while the scale of each mission depends on the size of the team and player level.

Lynch referred to the title as a "big, ambitious game" where new threats will always be on the horizon. The game arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the next-gen consoles launch in during the holiday season.

View the presentation below.