Keanu Reeves Surprises E3 with 'Cyberpunk 2077' Role, Release Date

Keanu Reeves made a surprise appearance during Xbox's pre-E3 press conference Sunday to reveal his role in one of the convention's most anticipated games: Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest game from Polish game developer CD Projekt Red, best known for the Witcher series. At last year's E3, CD Projekt Red gave private gameplay showings of the title to small groups. The game has been in development for years, with many speculating that this year's E3 would finally produce a release date — and they weren't disappointed. The game will launch April 16, 2020 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Reeves revealed.

"You play as an outlaw, an enhanced mercenary working in the sleazy underbelly of the city," Reeves told the crowd Los Angeles. "The feeling there, of walking the streets of the future, is really going to be breathtaking."

Reeves had plenty of fans in the packed crowd, with someone shouting, "You're breathtaking!" To which Reeves responded, "You're all breathtaking!"

Cyberpunk 2077 is based in part on the 1988 role-playing Cyberpunk 2020 written by Mike Pondsmith and published by R. Talsorian Games. CD Projekt Red's game will allow players to design and customize their own character living in the future urban sprawl of Night City and engaging in a dangerous criminal enterprise.

Here's Reeves onstage: