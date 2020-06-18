'Cyberpunk 2077' Release Date Pushed Once Again

The game was originally scheduled to drop April 16, 2020.

It was a good news, bad news situation Thursday for fans eagerly awaiting the release of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red announced the game will once again be pushed, but not by much, now tentatively to be released Nov. 19, two months back from Sept. 17.

In a lengthy statement posted to social media, the designer said it would never ship a game that was not ready, even though fans will are getting frustrated as the highly-anticipated title has been delayed numerous times since last year.

