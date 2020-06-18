HEAT VISION

'Cyberpunk 2077' Release Date Pushed Once Again

by Ryan Parker
The game was originally scheduled to drop April 16, 2020.

It was a good news, bad news situation Thursday for fans eagerly awaiting the release of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red announced the game will once again be pushed, but not by much, now tentatively to be released Nov. 19, two months back from Sept. 17.

In a lengthy statement posted to social media, the designer said it would never ship a game that was not ready, even though fans will are getting frustrated as the highly-anticipated title has been delayed numerous times since last year. 

Heat Vision breakdown

"And despite, we still think it is the right decision for the game, we'd still like to apologize for making you wait longer," reads the statement. The company noted that journalists "all around the world" will be being to test the game this week for upcoming reviews. 

The story-driven, open-world role-playing game made a huge stir at last summer's E3 conference in Los Angeles when it was revealed that Keanu Reeves would have a starring role in the title. At that time, a release date was revealed as April 16, 2020. 

Read the full CD Projekt Red statement below. 

