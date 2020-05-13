Dakota Johnson in Talks to Join Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh in New Line's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Details are being kept secret but the setting for Darling is an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Few details are available but it is known that Pugh is leading the ensemble, playing the housewife. Character details for Johnson are also hidden behind the post-and-beam.

While no shooting schedule is set, New Line hopes to begin filming Darling as soon as coronavirus lockdown restrictions lift and it’s safe to do so. Before the pandemic, the project was eyeing a late spring start.

BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce with Wilde and Silberman.

Darling has a spotlight on it as it's Wilde’s highly anticipated follow-up to her directorial debut, Booksmart. The latter racked up Golden Globe, BAFTA and Independent Spirit nominations and made Wilde an in-demand multihyphenate. When New Line picked up Darling in August 2019, it was one of the most competitive auctions of the year. The growing lineup of name actors joining Darling is also a show of how keen talent is on working with her.

Johnson became a name playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film trilogy and recent credits include The Peanut Butter Falcon and Suspiria. She next stars opposite Tracee Ellis Ross in Universal and Working Title’s romantic musical drama The High Note.

Johnson is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.