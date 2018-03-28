Damon Lindelof, Jason Blum Team for Action Thriller 'The Hunt' (Exclusive)

From left to right: FilmMagic, Daniel Zuchnik, and Matthew Simmons, all Getty Images

Damon Lindelof, the co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers, is teaming with Blumhouse and Universal for politically tinged action-thriller The Hunt.

Craig Zobel, the helmer of Margot Robbie-starring postapocalyptic thriller Z for Zachariah, is on board to direct Hunt, which has a script written by Lindelof and Nick Cuse, the son of Lindelof's Lost cohort Carlton Cuse. Blumhouse and Universal picked up the project in a competitive situation.

Lindelof, Cuse and Zobel worked together on Lindelof's HBO drama The Leftovers. Cuse began as a writer's assistant on the show before graduating to story editor and writer. Zobel directed several episodes of the show.

While the logline is being kept under wraps, sources tell Heat Vision that the subversive feature takes its cues from the current political climate in America — taking the current conflict between right and left wings to a more extreme, and violent, level.

Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse alongside Lindelof, who will produce via his White Rabbit shingle. Cuse and Zobel will executive produce.

Stories tapping into current social and political veins have been a lucrative boon for the studio and the horror house. Last year, Universal and Blumhouse teamed on Jordan Peele's Get Out, a thriller that was also a dark satire of American race relations, which earned over $250 million at the global box office and picked up an Oscar win for Peele. And the two previously tackled (along with Platinum Dunes) class warfare with the hit Purge franchise.

Lindelof's feature writing credits include Brad Pitt zombie apocalypse movie World War Z and Alien prequel Prometheus. He is reteaming with HBO for the high-profile adaptation of Watchmen, the classic comic created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. He is repped by CAA and Myman Greenspan.

Cuse is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Zobel, who also directed episodes of American Gods and Westworld, is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Tatiana Siegel contributed to this report.