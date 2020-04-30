Damon Lindelof Joins First Episode of Marvel YouTube Talk Show

“In this time, I think it’s so important to have an escape from the real world. Getting to go through the backlog of Marvel with my friends and live in this amazing world that Stan and Jack created has been incredibly therapeutic and fun, and I hope that people read along with us,” Scheer said Thursday in a statement. “But most importantly, we are getting to spotlight local comic shops across the country. These small businesses have been there for us all these years, so we all thought it’s important that we be there for them. Where else would we go to debate who’s stronger: The Thing or The Hulk?”

Episodes of the series will be released each Thursday, with the first episode, featuring Damon Lindelof, viewable below.