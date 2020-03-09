Daniel Craig Says Talk of 'Bond 25' Being Cursed Was "Pissing Me Off"

The latest and 25th chapter in the Bond franchise — which also happens to be Craig's final time playing one of the most iconic characters in film history — is No Time to Die. The production made headlines constantly as it was dogged by one problem after another — most of them quite serious.

But, do not tell Craig the film is cursed.

“It pisses me off,” Craig told GQ. “Because I’m just like, ‘Don’t curse our movie.’ And also, we’re doing our best here.”

From onetime director Danny Boyle walking away from the project over creative differences to Craig undergoing ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained while filming last May to a controlled explosion going wrong last June, which resulted in one crewmember being hurt along with damage to the exterior of a Pinewood Studios stage, it seemed like the film might never see the light of day. And now, the film will not be released until November because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Still, Craig told the magazine he is proud of No Time to Die, which he recently screened alone, but he is done with Bond. In fact, he wanted to be done after the last film, Spectre.

“I was never going to do one again,” he said. “I was like, ‘Is this work really genuinely worth this, to go through this, this whole thing?’ And I didn’t feel… I felt physically really low. So the prospect of doing another movie was just like, it was off the cards. And that’s why it has been five years.” He was paid a reported $25 million to return one last time.

No Time to Die opens Nov. 25.