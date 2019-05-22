Daniel Craig to Undergo Ankle Surgery From James Bond Production Injury

The film remains on track for its April 2020 release date.

Daniel Craig will undergo minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained while filming the upcoming James Bond film.

"Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020," read a statement posted Wednesday on the franchise's official Twitter account. Bond producer Eon hadn't previously commented on reports of the injury.

The movie unveiled its cast in April. Rami Malek will portray the villain this time around, while Ben Whishaw will return as Q. Also, Lea Seydoux will reprise her role from 2015's Spectre as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris will return as Miss Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes will be back as M.

Details of the plot revolve around how Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica (where Craig was injured during filming) after leaving active service. But, naturally, his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (played by Malek) armed with dangerous new technology.

In addition to Jamaica, filming locations include Norway, Pinewood and London before finishing in Italy.

Producers on the film are Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, along with director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

This marks Craig's fifth time playing Bond, surpassing Pierce Brosnan's four films, but trailing Sean Connery and Roger Moore, who each played 007 in seven films.

Bond 25 is set to bow April 8, 2020 domestically through MGM's United Artists and Annapurna.