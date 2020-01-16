HEAT VISION

Daniel Radcliffe Wields Awkward Weapons in 'Guns Akimbo' Trailer

by Sharareh Drury
Ned Dennehy and Samara Weaving also star in the film, directed by Jason Lei Howden.

Daniel Radcliffe learns to fight with guns bolted to his hands in the action-packed first trailer for Guns Akimbo.

Miles, played by Radcliffe, is a man who enjoys online trolling and generally slacking off. But one of his internet taunts goes too far when he makes fun of the fans of Skizm, an online streamer where viewers watch real-world gladiatorial matches. 

Heat Vision breakdown

Skizm's site operator, the face-tattooed Riktor (Ned Dennehy), shows up at Miles' apartment, beats him up and bolts guns to his hands — but the punishment doesn't end there. The former slacker realizes he's now part of the game, going up against its top assassin, Nix (Samara Weaving). 

In the trailer, Miles tries to convince Nix to go against the death-match system, taking down Riktor instead — and it might just be possible if he can first figure out a way to pull up his pants without shooting himself. 

Jason Lei Howden's gamer-geared shoot-'em-up film also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Grant Bowler, Edwin Wright, and Rhys Darby. 

Guns Akimbo is out in theaters March 5. Watch the full trailer above.

