Daniel Roby's 'Just a Breath Away' to Open Fantasia Film Fest

Montreal's prestigious genre festival also added a world premiere for producer John Sayles' 'The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot.'

Daniel Roby’s apocalyptic thriller Just a Breath Away (Dans la brume), starring Romain Duris and Olga Kurylenko as parents saving their family from a deadly toxic mist over Paris, is set to open the Fantasia Film Festival.

North America’s largest genre film festival, which unveiled new lineup titles on Thursday, also announced world premieres for the Sam Elliot-starrer The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, from producer John Sayles and director Robert Krzykowski; Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott's Tales from the Hood 2; and Satoshi Miki's Louder! Can't Hear What You're Singin', Wimp!

There's also first looks for Blumhouse Productions and director Sonny Mallhi's Hurt, Daniel Robbins' Pledge, and international premieres for Park Hoon-jung's action fantasy pic The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion, Tadashi Nagayama's Being Natural and Aaron Schimberg's black comedy Chained for Life.

The Montreal genre festival also announced an Action! Achievement Award for U.S. athlete and action legend Cynthia Rothrock.

Fantasia's 22nd edition is set to run from July 12 to Aug. 1.