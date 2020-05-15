Danny Boyle to Direct Michael B. Jordan in 'Methuselah'

Methuselah was initially planned with Jordan play a man who has managed to stay alive for hundreds of years, though the tale will undergo a rehaul with Boyle and Beaufoy. Methuselah, a reference to the Biblical tale, has been in development at Warner Bros. for a while, with Tom Cruise at one point interested in the title role. Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts was previously attached to direct the Jordan version of the film.

Boyle was last in theaters with Universal's Yesterday, a Beatles-inspired musical dramedy that grossed $153.7 million globally. He and Beaufoy shared a screenwriting Oscar nomination for the James Franco film 127 Hours.

Jordan’s Outlier Society, which has a first-look deal with Warners, will produce, along with Boyle and Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Jordan, Boyle and Beaufoy are repped by WME.