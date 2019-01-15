'Jumanji 2' Adds Danny Glover to Cast

The 'Lethal Weapon' star will join Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito in the sequel to the 2017 hit directed by Jake Kasdan, who is returning for the follow-up.

Danny Glover is not getting too old for this stuff.

The veteran actor, best known for his starring turns in the Lethal Weapon movies, has joined the cast of Sony’s sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The untitled feature project reunites the cast of the 2017 hit movie that starred Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

The project has been casting up, and Awkwafina and Danny DeVito have joined the roster in recent weeks.

The sequel builds on the previous installment, with the whole franchise based on the picture book by Chris Van Allsburg and on the foundation set up in the 1995 movie adaptation that starred Robin Williams. Both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals invaded the real world.

The recent movie updated the premise by making a video game the magical focal point, through which four teens were transported into its world, where they were then transformed into avatars portrayed by Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan.

Details on the character Glover will play were not revealed.

"From Awkafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — it's been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "'Who turns into who?' will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience."

Jake Kasdan, who directed the 2017 feature that made $962 million worldwide, will be back as the helmer for the sequel. Matt Tolmach will again produce, along with Seven Bucks Productions’ Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Kasdan is also producing.

Glover, who also counts Silverado and The Color Purple among the high-profile credits that established his name, appeared last year in The Old Man & the Gun with Robert Redford as well as the crime thriller Proud Mary with Taraji P. Henson.

Glover is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment.