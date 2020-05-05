HEAT VISION

Danny Trejo Documentary 'Inmate #1' Unveils First Trailer

by Aaron Couch
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo is known for helping to tell the stories of filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, and now he is telling his own.

The prolific actor is front and center in the upcoming documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment debuting the first trailer Tuesday.

Brett Harvey, who directed the hockey documentary Ice Guardians, is behind Inmate #1, which chronicles Trejo's journey from convict to actor known for his deep involvement in the Los Angeles community.

Trejo survived rough conditions behind bars before being released on Aug. 3, 1969 and turning his life around.

"Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone! It’s a special day for me every year, but this year even more so because I can share the official trailer for Inmate #1, the documentary telling the story of my life. You’ll be able to watch it around the world this summer!" the actor said via social media along with sharing the trailer. 

