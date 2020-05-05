Danny Trejo Documentary 'Inmate #1' Unveils First Trailer

Brett Harvey, who directed the hockey documentary Ice Guardians, is behind Inmate #1, which chronicles Trejo's journey from convict to actor known for his deep involvement in the Los Angeles community.

Trejo survived rough conditions behind bars before being released on Aug. 3, 1969 and turning his life around.

"Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone! It’s a special day for me every year, but this year even more so because I can share the official trailer for Inmate #1, the documentary telling the story of my life. You’ll be able to watch it around the world this summer!" the actor said via social media along with sharing the trailer.

The doc will be available on digital in the U.S on July 7.