Danny Trejo Joins Sci-Fi Series 'Paragon' (Exclusive)

The series, soon out to networks, will encompass a seven-episode first season, with each 43-minute episode fixing on the human race as it deals with the obliteration of Heaven.

With only a small piece of the afterlife to live for, everyone, including Death himself, is fighting to claim the Elysian for themselves.

“We have always loved the sci-fi fantasy genre, and we wanted to create a series that explored one of the most intriguing questions of humanity," said Justin Price who, in addition to directing the episodes, produces alongside filmmaking partner Khu. "Where do we go when we die? And what would happen if Heaven no longer existed?”

Added Price: "Paragon is an edgier and grittier cable style series in the vein of Firefly and Altered Carbon. I believe we have an electric hybrid that explores the human spectrum of dealing with loss and love in a stylistic way. Danny Trejo is outstanding as Kincaid, the half-dead leader of disbanded reapers."

In addition to Trejo, Paragon — based on an idea by Price and Khu — stars Franziska Schissler, and Dilan Gwyn.