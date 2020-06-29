Danny Trejo Recalls How He Found His Hollywood Break

Soon Trejo had caught the attention of Runaway Train screenwriter Edward Bunker, who asked him to come aboard as a boxing advisor for Eric Roberts. He was informed the pay was $320 a day, but that he might get punched during the training.

"I said for $320, give him a stick! Are you crazy? I've been beat up for free, holmes.'"

The doc chronicles Trejo's rise from ex-con to Hollywood star and features stories from his collaborators. It is directed by Brett Harvey, known for the hockey documentary Ice Guardians.

Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo will be available on Digital and On-Demand July 7 via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.