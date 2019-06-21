'Dark Crystal' Comic Book Series to Accompany Netflix Show

The upcoming Netflix prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal will reveal some previously unknown secrets about the world of the Skeksis and the Gelflings — but there are even more secrets to be uncovered. Starting this fall, Boom! Studios will be telling more of the story in the new comic book series Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The 12-issue series, written by Nicole Andelfinger (Adventure Time) with art by Matias Basla (Sparrowhawk), will explore the history of characters and events referenced in the new Netflix series, as one Gelfling soldier undertakes a quest for a mysterious item that could bring peace to the land of Thra once and for all — unaware that his mission will change the realm forever in ways he can’t even imagine.

“There's something extraordinarily universal about the theme of good versus evil that seems to speak to so many people from so many walks of life. It's why I think The Dark Crystal has such a strong legacy, even to this day!” Andelfinger said in a statement. “When I was offered the chance to play in that sandbox, exploring the facets of that conflict through some pivotal Age of Resistance characters, well, I couldn't say no! With Matias Basla's beautiful art, I'm sure you'll come to love and adore these new additions to the world just as we have."

The new series will “go deeper into the history of Thra and its inhabitants than ever before, making it an essential read for any fan of Jim Henson’s beloved film, but also illuminating the Netflix series in ways you won’t want to miss,” added editor Matthew Levine.

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will launch Sept. 25, following the Aug. 30 debut of the Netflix series. The first issue will feature a primary cover from Mona Finden, at the top of the post, and a variant cover from Kelly and Nichole Matthews, which can be seen below.