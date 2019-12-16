HEAT VISION

Dark Horse Comics to Adapt Neil Gaiman's 'Norse Mythology'

by Graeme McMillan
The new series will launch May 2020.
David Mack/Dark Horse Comics
The new series will launch May 2020.

Dark Horse Comics will expand its relationship with American Gods and Sandman creator Neil Gaiman in 2020, with the launch of a new mini-series based on his retelling of Norse myths.

Gaiman’s Norse Mythology — which features his versions of a number of stories from actual mythology starring Thor, Odin, and Loki, was released in 2017 to considerable critical acclaim — and was adapted into a BBC Radio play starring Derek Jacobi and Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer the following year.

Starting next year, it’ll become an 18-issue comic book series adapted by Gaiman and P. Craig Russell, with colors from Dave Stewart and Lovern Kindzierski, letters from Galen Showman and artwork from a collective of artists including Jerry Ordway and Mike Mignola in addition to Russell himself, who’ll provide covers for each issue. Fight Club 3 cover artist David Mack will provide variant covers for the series, as shown here.

“I fell in love with the Norse gods from reading about them in comics as a boy, so it's only fitting that they return to the medium that started it,” Gaiman said in a statement about the new series. “I cannot wait to see P. Craig Russell and his collaborators tell the old stories for a new generation.”

Norse Mythology will launch May 27 in comic book stores and digitally.

