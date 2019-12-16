Dark Horse Comics to Adapt Neil Gaiman's 'Norse Mythology'
Dark Horse Comics will expand its relationship with American Gods and Sandman creator Neil Gaiman in 2020, with the launch of a new mini-series based on his retelling of Norse myths.
Gaiman’s Norse Mythology — which features his versions of a number of stories from actual mythology starring Thor, Odin, and Loki, was released in 2017 to considerable critical acclaim — and was adapted into a BBC Radio play starring Derek Jacobi and Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer the following year.
Starting next year, it’ll become an 18-issue comic book series adapted by Gaiman and P. Craig Russell, with colors from Dave Stewart and Lovern Kindzierski, letters from Galen Showman and artwork from a collective of artists including Jerry Ordway and Mike Mignola in addition to Russell himself, who’ll provide covers for each issue. Fight Club 3 cover artist David Mack will provide variant covers for the series, as shown here.
“I fell in love with the Norse gods from reading about them in comics as a boy, so it's only fitting that they return to the medium that started it,” Gaiman said in a statement about the new series. “I cannot wait to see P. Craig Russell and his collaborators tell the old stories for a new generation.”
Norse Mythology will launch May 27 in comic book stores and digitally.
