Dark Horse Comics to Adapt Neil Gaiman's 'Norse Mythology'

Starting next year, it’ll become an 18-issue comic book series adapted by Gaiman and P. Craig Russell, with colors from Dave Stewart and Lovern Kindzierski, letters from Galen Showman and artwork from a collective of artists including Jerry Ordway and Mike Mignola in addition to Russell himself, who’ll provide covers for each issue. Fight Club 3 cover artist David Mack will provide variant covers for the series, as shown here.

“I fell in love with the Norse gods from reading about them in comics as a boy, so it's only fitting that they return to the medium that started it,” Gaiman said in a statement about the new series. “I cannot wait to see P. Craig Russell and his collaborators tell the old stories for a new generation.”

Norse Mythology will launch May 27 in comic book stores and digitally.