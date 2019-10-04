Dark Horse Comics' to Reissue 'Enigma' in 2020

Telling the story of Michael Smith, a seemingly ordinary man whose childhood seems to be haunting him when the Enigma — a comic book hero he read as a child — suddenly starts showing up in real life. Reality itself seems to be shifting as each new discovery about the comic book hero leads to some surprising discoveries about Smith himself.

In a statement about the new collection — which will feature a new cover from Fegredo, as well as never-before-seen development artwork for the series — Karen Berger, founder of both Vertigo and Dark Horse’s Berger Books imprint, which will handle the new edition, said, “I'm thrilled to be publishing this brilliant seminal work of one of Vertigo's key launch titles, which was ahead of its time and inspirational to many. Dark Horse is known for publishing beautiful high-quality books, and it's long overdue for Enigma to be presented in the fashion that it deserves.”

Enigma will be published in Fall 2020.