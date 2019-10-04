Dark Horse Comics' to Reissue 'Enigma' in 2020
A lost piece of comic book history will return in 2020, with Dark Horse Comics announcing that Enigma — one of the launch titles for DC’s Vertigo imprint in 1992, and also one of the first U.S. comics to have a gay superhero as a lead character — will receive a deluxe hardcover collection next year.
The eight-part series by Peter Milligan, Duncan Fegredo and Sherilyn Van Valkenburgh was initially created as a title for a Disney Touchstone comic book company that was shuttered before launch, before becoming one of the first series to debut as part of Vertigo when that imprint formed as DC’s “mature readers” line in the wake of the success of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Telling the story of Michael Smith, a seemingly ordinary man whose childhood seems to be haunting him when the Enigma — a comic book hero he read as a child — suddenly starts showing up in real life. Reality itself seems to be shifting as each new discovery about the comic book hero leads to some surprising discoveries about Smith himself.
In a statement about the new collection — which will feature a new cover from Fegredo, as well as never-before-seen development artwork for the series — Karen Berger, founder of both Vertigo and Dark Horse’s Berger Books imprint, which will handle the new edition, said, “I'm thrilled to be publishing this brilliant seminal work of one of Vertigo's key launch titles, which was ahead of its time and inspirational to many. Dark Horse is known for publishing beautiful high-quality books, and it's long overdue for Enigma to be presented in the fashion that it deserves.”
Enigma will be published in Fall 2020.
