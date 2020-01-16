Dark Horse to Publish 'Alien: The Original Screenplay' Comic

The five-part mini will adapt Dan O'Bannon's first take on the space horror classic.

More than 40 years after the world first learned that in space no one can hear you scream, Dark Horse Comics is reviving the horror of the first Alien movie with Alien: The Original Screenplay, a new comic book series based on Dan O'Bannon's script for the 1979 movie.

The adaptation of O'Bannon's screenplay comes courtesy of Cristiano Seixas and Guilherme Balbi and follows in the footsteps of Dark Horse's successful 2018 series, William Gibson's Alien 3, which adapted the original screenplay for David Fincher's third movie in the series, restoring material excised in the final version of the script.

Heat Vision breakdown

That wasn't the first time Dark Horse had supplied such cinematic archaeology. In 2013, the publisher released an eight-issue series based on George Lucas' very first screenplay for The Star Wars, featuring such characters as Annikin Starkiller and a Sith knight called Valorum. Seixas and Balbi's five-issue miniseries similarly follows O'Bannon's original version of events, heavily rewritten by Walter Hill and David Giler before production, and is described simply by the publisher as "an alternate line of events." Among the differences? In the very first version of the story, the spaceship isn't the Nostromo but the Snark… The series launches April 22. Look below for a glimpse of what horror awaits, out in space.



