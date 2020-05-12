Dark Horse to Publish Sci-Fi Comedy 'Will Destroy the Galaxy For Cash'

The Dark Horse release will be the first time the novel has appeared in print. Audible.com released an audio version in late 2019.

"I've been working with Dark Horse for ten years and five books and it's still exciting to see my latest out in print,” Croshaw said in a statement about the upcoming release. “The response to the audiobook was great and I happen to think this is the best Yahtzee Croshaw novel yet, but I might be biased."

Croshaw — real name Ben Croshaw; the “Yahtzee” comes from a series of games he wrote while in high school — has previously published Mogworld, Jam, Will Save the Galaxy for Food and Differently Morphous through the Oregon based publisher.

Will Destroy the Galaxy for Cash will be released Sept. 29, and is available for pre-order now.