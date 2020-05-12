Dark Horse to Publish Sci-Fi Comedy 'Will Destroy the Galaxy For Cash'
If you think you’re suffering through hard times, spare a thought for former space hero Dashford Pierce, who’s gone from cosmic heroics to hard times in the upcoming Dark Horse Books release Will Destroy the Galaxy for Cash.
A follow-up to 2017’s Will Save the Galaxy for Food, the new novel by Yahtzee Croshaw follows the increasingly unfortunate fate of Pierce, a former star pilot left trying to eke out a living after the age of heroes, villains and grand space battles has ended — even if it means having to work alongside former foes to carry out a heist that could not only end his financial worries, but also save his childhood hero from certain death at the same time.
Heat Vision breakdown
The Dark Horse release will be the first time the novel has appeared in print. Audible.com released an audio version in late 2019.
"I've been working with Dark Horse for ten years and five books and it's still exciting to see my latest out in print,” Croshaw said in a statement about the upcoming release. “The response to the audiobook was great and I happen to think this is the best Yahtzee Croshaw novel yet, but I might be biased."
Croshaw — real name Ben Croshaw; the “Yahtzee” comes from a series of games he wrote while in high school — has previously published Mogworld, Jam, Will Save the Galaxy for Food and Differently Morphous through the Oregon based publisher.
Will Destroy the Galaxy for Cash will be released Sept. 29, and is available for pre-order now.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Patrick Shanley
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Lesley Goldberg