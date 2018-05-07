Dark Horse to Release 'Zootopia' Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

Fans of Disney’s animated 2016 hit Zootopia should prepare for a return to the anthropomorphic city this summer, with Dark Horse Comics releasing a brand new graphic novel based on the movie as part of its new deal with Disney.

Aimed at younger readers, Disney Zootopia: Friends to the Rescue will feature two stories spotlighting young versions of both Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde taking place before the start of the movie; Judy has to save the day — and her friend Dinah — at the Bunnyburrow County Fair, while Nick has to put his (questionable) talents to good use to give his friend Hedy the best birthday party imaginable. Both stories are written by Jimmy Gownley, with art by Leandro Ricardo da Silva, with colors by Wes Dzioba and lettering from Chris Dickey.

The 48-page title will also feature special features and story-related activities.

Disney Zootopia: Friends to the Rescue will be the second release to come from Dark Horse’s partnership with the animation studio, which was unveiled in January with the announcement of a three-issue Disney Frozen mini-series. That series will begin in August; Disney Zooptopia: Friends to the Rescue will be released Sept. 12.