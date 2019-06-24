Dark Horse Unveils 'The Orville' Comic Preview (Exclusive)

Ahead of its debut next month, Dark Horse Comics has provided an exclusive preview of the new comic book series version of Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville, offering a glimpse of what to expect from the first chapter of the comic book’s “New Beginnings.”

The four-issue series will consist of two stories set between the first and second seasons of the Fox TV series, which follows the crew of the eponymous starship as they explore deep space 400 years in the future. David A. Goodman, showrunner for the television series, will write the comic book, with art from newcomer David Cabeza and colorist Michael Atiyeh.

As can be seen in the preview below — the opening pages of the series’ debut issue — the first of the two storylines, “New Beginnings,” is set immediately after the end of the television show’s first season, with Captain Ed Mercer still struggling to come to terms with his ex-wife Kelly’s rejection of his attempts to restart their relationship. As it’s set between two already released seasons, fans of the show should know that the “new beginnings” of the story’s title doesn’t refer to an Ed/Kelly romance — but certain familiar characters are (re-)introduced in the series, allowing for the first meetings audiences didn’t get to see on-screen.

The series launches July 17, and continues monthly, with the storyline “The Word of Avis,” launching in September’s third issue.