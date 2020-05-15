Dark Horse's 'Critical Role' Hardcover Brings Podcast to Life
Cult Dungeons & Dragons podcast Critical Role continues its expansion into new arenas next month with the release of Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria — The Mighty Nein, an oversized book recreating the beginning of one of the series’ beloved adventures. The Hollywood Reporter has an exclusive glimpse inside.
Containing the first chapters of the second campaign from the popular podcast, The Chronicles of Exandria — The Mighty Nein combines text from Liam O’Brien, Lauryn Ipsum, and Taliesin Jaffe with artwork from the extended “Critter” fan community to create a 264-page hardcover retelling of the origins of the eponymous Mighty Nein, as seen through the eyes and pens of the archivists of the Cobalt Soul.
The book, which features cover artwork from Matteo Scalera and Moreno Denisio, will be released June 3, and is available for pre-order now. A deluxe edition will be exclusively available from the Critical Role webstore.
