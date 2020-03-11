Dark Horse's 'Spy Island' Sells Out Ahead of Release
Ahead of its release next month, the first issue of Spy Island, a new series from Oregon’s Dark Horse Comics, has sold out on the distributor level, prompting a second printing with a new cover, debuting exclusively on The Hollywood Reporter.
Created by Chelsea Cain (Man-Eaters, Mockingbird) and graphic designer/illustrator Lia Miternique (Man-Eaters: Tomorrow Belongs to You!), Spy Island is a four-issue series focusing on spy Nora Freud, whose latest mission places her on an improbable island on the edge of the Bermuda Triangle, filled with supervillains, evil scientists and other unlikely citizens.
Heat Vision breakdown
Retailer orders for the first issue have already run through the initial print run, leading to a second print with a new cover by Miternique, below, to be rushed into production.
“I’m endlessly amazed by the work of our amazing creative team, and everyone at Dark Horse,” Miternique said in a statement about news of the second printing. “In the end, we make the stories we want to read. And if Chelsea and I are able to crack each other up, we know we’re on the right track. And we crack each other up a lot.”
Cain, meanwhile, is keeping her tongue firmly in her cheek, adding, “Every word of this comic book is true. We want to thank the Bermuda Triangle Chamber of Commerce for access to historical archives.”
The first issue of Spy Island will be available digitally and in comic book stores April 1, with the second printing arriving in stores the following week for an April 8 release. The full cover for the second print can be seen below.
