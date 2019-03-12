'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Returning to 5 Theaters for Batman's 80th Anniversary

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan will attend a Q&A for a back-to-back screening of his films.

Christopher Nolan's take on Batman is returning to theaters in honor of the hero's 80th birthday.

Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises will screen back-to-back on March 30 at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk in Hollywood. Nolan will take the stage for a Q&A in between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

That event will be repeated in four other cities, with taped footage from the Q&A being broadcast during the screenings.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and AMC Metreon in San Francisco. On April 20 the trilogy will be screened at Cinesphere Ontario Place, Toronto, and IMAX Theatre at the Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis.

The screenings will be on IMAX 70mm, a format Nolan has championed. With The Dark Knight, he became the first filmmaker to shoot action sequences in a major film with IMAX cameras.

The Dark Knight trilogy, released from 2005-2012, earned more than $2.5 billion globally and for many is the definitive big- screen take on Batman. It is credited with helping elevate the comic book movie genre to new levels of critical and commercial success.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT.

Warner Bros. and DC have numerous plans for Batman's 80th birthday, which will officially be celebrated March 30.