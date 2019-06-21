'Dark Phoenix' Castmembers Show Off Hidden Talents on James Corden's Bus Tour

Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters and James McAvoy joined the host for a sightseeing trip around London during Thursday's episode of 'The Late Late Show.'

The stars of Dark Phoenix are the latest cast to participate in The Late Late Show's star tour segment, which host James Corden described as "the tour that takes the stars on tour in London."

Corden was joined by Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters and James McAvoy in his tour around London.

The host kicked off the tour by showing the cast some highlights around the city, including a monument he said was designed by the man who designed Sir Ian McKellen's bathroom and a Tesco Express that he claimed Sean Penn lost his virginity in.

After Corden showed the cast the landmarks, the late-night show's bandleader Reggie Watts led the group in a sing-a-long. Turner and Shipp especially got into the number and shimmied as Watts sang.

The host later left the bus to order the cast ice cream. As he stood at the end of the street, Corden yelled at the bus and asked each actor what they wanted from the ice cream truck. When Corden returned to the bus with the ice cream, Chastain informed him that she doesn't eat dairy. The host once again left the bus to get the actress a popsicle. "Could you have gotten me a more phallic-looking popsicle?" said Chastain.

The cast also showed off their hidden talents during the segment. Peters kicked off the segment by sharing his Chewbacca impression, while Sheridan followed by catching marshmallows in his mouth that were thrown from a long distance.

McAvoy's talent was riding a unicycle, while Fassbender whistled. Chastain showed off her Bewitched-themed talent, which was her twitching her nose and Shipp belched the ABC's, which Chastain said made her feel nauseated. "That was absolutely disgusting," said Corden at the conclusion of Shipp's talent.

Turner concluded the segment by sharing that her talent was "playing the cereal box game," which featured her breaking apart a cereal box and throwing a piece onto the ground. She then bent down and picked up the box using only her mouth.

Watts led the cast in another sing-a-long, this time to an original song about the X-Men franchise that was set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa's "Let’s Talk About Sex." They sang, "Let's talk about X, baby/ Let's talk about Wolverine/ Let's talk about Xavier's mutant gifted students/ Especially Jean."

Corden concluded the tour by bringing the group to a British pub with a bus tour twist. The cast, Corden and Watts were then seen on a pedal tour. Once everyone had a drink, the group played a game of "Never Have I Ever."

"Never have I ever lied about seeing an X-Men movie," said Corden as everyone on the tour took a sip of their drinks. The host then challenged everyone who had kissed a Jonas brother to take a drink. While Turner took a sip, McAvoy, Fassbender, Peters and Corden also took sips of their beers. "Wait, how many people have kissed a Jonas brother?" Turner asked.

"Never have I ever farted and blamed it on somebody else in this room," Chastain said. McAvoy declared, "I did it today" and then took a sip of his drink.

Watch the full segment below.