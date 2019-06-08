'Dark Phoenix' Team on a Final Scene Years in the Making

Filmmaker Simon Kinberg and producer Hutch Parker reveal the moment was filmed on one of the last days on set: "It was imbued with a lot of weight."

[This story contains spoilers for Dark Phoenix]

The Dark Phoenix team went back to the beginning to find its ending.

The film concludes the 19-year X-Men franchise with a quiet scene between Prof. X (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender). It proved emotional for his two leading men, who shot the scene on one of their last days on set.

"It was imbued with a lot of weight," producer Hutch Parker tells The Hollywood Reporter of watching them film. "You could feel the awareness that this was the conclusion of something and their relationship with these characters and our relationship with them and the X-Men. A powerful moment."

Dark Phoenix's final scene is a nod to when Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr met decades earlier in First Class, the origin story that saw Xavier offering his new friend a home at his X-mansion. At the end of Dark Phoenix, the roles are reversed, with Magneto offering Xavier a home on his island of Genosha.

Writer-director Simon Kinberg conceived of the scene years before Disney's aquisition of 21st Century Fox all but guaranteed this would be the last X-Men film to star this cast.

"I always saw this as a closing chapter to this set of stories. For me, it had to close with the characters it opened with," Kinberg says. "When you think back on X-Men: First Class, you started with a young Charles. You started with a Young Erik. ... it felt like that we wanted to come full circle with those characters."

There is no post-credits scene in Dark Phoenix, and Kinberg says he never considered one, noting that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine swan song Logan didn't have one, either.

"If anything, I would say this movie is a close cousin to Logan in many ways because that was also the final chapter of a sprawling saga. That movie also had a rawness and an intimacy and an emotionality I was trying to capture in this film too," says Kinberg.

