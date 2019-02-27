New 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer Is End of the Line for the X-Men

The end is near for the X-Men.

As Disney prepares to finalize its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the new trailer for Dark Phoenix shows off the final chapter for a superhero series that has been around for 19 years.

In the trailer we see Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) continue to struggle with her inner demons as she slowly transforms into the all-powerful Phoenix. We see glimpses of the X-Men attempting to contend with Phoenix as she wreaks havoc on the world.

Dark Phoenix also stars the returning James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Jessica Chastain joins the series in a villain role.

Simon Kinberg, the longtime X-Men producer and writer, is making his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix, which adapts the classic 1980s comic book storyline. The X-Men film franchise launched in 2000, and has more or less retained a singular continuity, thanks to time travel and other soft reboot tricks ala movies such as X-Men: First Class (2010) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). The X-Men characters will soon be available to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney's Bob Iger previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will have oversight of those characters once the merger is complete, and presumably the characters he chooses to use will be recast.

Dark Phoenix received its first trailer back in September and is slated to hit theaters June 7.