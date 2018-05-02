'Darkest Minds' Actor Harris Dickinson Joins 'Maleficent' Sequel

Harris Dickinson, who will be seen in the upcoming YA adaptation The Darkest Minds, is joining Angelina Jolie's Maleficent sequel.

Dickinson joins fellow franchise newcomers Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Skrein. Elle Fanning is set to return for the follow-up to the 2014 Disney hit that grossed $758 million at the global box office.

Plot details are being kept locked away in a tower, and it is currently unclear if the sequel will pick up where the original left off. Dickinson will be playing the prince in the new pic, replacing Brenton Thwaites, who played the role in the original.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales co-director Joachim Ronning will helm the feature that centers on the Sleeping Beauty antagonist. Joe Roth will produce the film, with Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton working on the screenplay.

Dickinson, who currently stars on FX's John Paul Getty series Trust, is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin and Bloom Hergott.