'Darkhold: Alpha' Charts a Magical Future for Marvel

The story’s focus goes beyond the magical “book of the damned” of its title, providing a new home for the Scarlet Witch as she heads up a response to the fact that the Darkhold has been discovered by someone Marvel’s describing as “one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse” — notably, the cover for the first issue, by Greg Smallwood, sees the book in the hands of Doctor Doom — with that sorcerer coming under the influence of the demonic elder god responsible for the book’s creation in the first place.

Although no further information has been released by Marvel, the title Darkhold: Alpha follows the tradition of a storyline that will continue through a number of different titles, rather than one single series. (Usually, the storyline will resolve in an issue bearing the designation “Omega.”) If that’s the case, Orlando’s first Marvel project might be significantly bigger than anyone anticipated.

Expect supernatural shenanigans and existential battles for the heart and soul of the heroes of the Marvel Universe when Darkhold: Alpha debuts in June.